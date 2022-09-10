Greenline Partners LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,582 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for about 1.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.