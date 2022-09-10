Greenline Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

