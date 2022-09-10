Greenline Partners LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.61. 21,877,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,776,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

