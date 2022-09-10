Greenline Partners LLC Sells 2,462 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 100,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.97. 8,262,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,635. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.69. The firm has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

