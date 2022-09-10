Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 191.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Trading Up 3.6 %

ALBO stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.93. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $15,462,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after buying an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $13,102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 394,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $8,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.