Hacken Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $471,930.00 (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $471,930.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,314.96 or 1.00098860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

HAI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai.

Hacken Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof.Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

