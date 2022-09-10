Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. Takes $94.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,790,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 9.9% of Hackensack Meridian Health Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46.

