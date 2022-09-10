Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Hagerty Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE HGTY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 217,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hagerty has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

About Hagerty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.