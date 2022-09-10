Handshake (HNS) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (HNS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $29.03 million and $48,133.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 527,041,366 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

