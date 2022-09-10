Harding Loevner LP Grows Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3,102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,600 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $17.78. 3,674,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,166. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.