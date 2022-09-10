Harding Loevner LP Has $193.02 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,512 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 232,712 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.11% of Adobe worth $193,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.12.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.78. 3,000,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.10 and a 200 day moving average of $412.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

