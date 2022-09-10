Harding Loevner LP Lowers Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 601,882 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $115,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $8,420,000. Calixto Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.1% during the first quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 1,065,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,628,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $2,038,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,040,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,014,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.79. 2,558,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.06. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

