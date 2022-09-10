Harding Loevner LP Purchases 371,203 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for about 5.6% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 1.05% of BHP Group worth $1,016,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. 3,895,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,709. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

