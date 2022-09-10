Harding Loevner LP Sells 57,991 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 57,991 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.08% of Salesforce worth $134,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

CRM stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,395. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.79. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

