Harding Loevner LP Sells 73,678 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 73,678 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.68% of Illumina worth $239,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.35. 1,461,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,505.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $465.59.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

