Harding Loevner LP Sells 9,173 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,655,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,632,526. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.