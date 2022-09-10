Harding Loevner LP Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,156,146 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,660. The company has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

