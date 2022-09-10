Harding Loevner LP Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29,119 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.09% of Netflix worth $69,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.57. 6,702,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,222. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.51.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

