Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HARP. Wedbush boosted their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,908,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

