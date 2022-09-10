Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 2.41% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $25,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 21,292.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,496 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,354,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,345,000 after purchasing an additional 800,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,594,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 494,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 393,052 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,395,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $41.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

