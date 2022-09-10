HC Wainwright Downgrades Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

