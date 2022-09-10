Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.15

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 507336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Henderson Land Development Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

