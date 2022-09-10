Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

