Hiveterminal Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,313.52 or 1.00041676 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036464 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com/en. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services.The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

