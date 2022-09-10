Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,000. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,558,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,895,000 after acquiring an additional 263,874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 370,147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,814 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 61,092 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.31 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96.

