Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 965,263 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 965,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,000. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.