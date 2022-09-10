Horizon Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,337 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 5.6% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $197,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,874,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

