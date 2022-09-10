Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 2,254 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $287.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.93.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

