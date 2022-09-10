Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 5,683 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
