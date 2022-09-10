Horizon Protocol Price Down 9% This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $42,041.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol (HZN) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

