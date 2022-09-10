Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Reduced by H 2 Credit Manager LP

H 2 Credit Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,968 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises 10.6% of H 2 Credit Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. H 2 Credit Manager LP owned 0.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $26,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.2 %

HST traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 13,032,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,265. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Host Hotels & Resorts



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

