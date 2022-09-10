Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -555.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.