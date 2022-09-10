Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,631 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Blue Owl Capital worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $587,723,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344,821 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 170,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 595,606 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,157. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,402,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,073,166.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

