ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $280.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $226.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $196.34 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 177.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.