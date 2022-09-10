ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.68 on Friday, reaching $373.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

