ICONIQ Capital LLC Purchases 152 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.89. 543,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,175. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

