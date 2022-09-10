ICONIQ Capital LLC Purchases 4,128,680 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 134.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Braze accounts for 2.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 7.73% of Braze worth $298,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $35,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $8,914,916 over the last three months. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 411,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

