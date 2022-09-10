ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 377 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $25,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after acquiring an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,069. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $306.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.