Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.66 ($5.78). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.33 ($5.44), with a volume of 6,900 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported (€0.07) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of (€0.07) (($0.07)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 32.42%. The company had revenue of €2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €2.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDR. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,271,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

Featured Articles

