Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Bought by Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 271.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,941 shares during the quarter. Immunocore comprises 3.9% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Immunocore worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Immunocore by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Immunocore Trading Down 22.1 %

About Immunocore

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded down $12.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 2,153,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

