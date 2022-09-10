InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of INFU opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a PE ratio of -255.33 and a beta of 1.18. InfuSystem has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

