Insider Buying: Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Insider Purchases A$59,351.64 in Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Rating) insider Sara Watts bought 29,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,351.64 ($41,504.64).
Trajan Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.
About Trajan Group
