Insider Buying: Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Insider Purchases A$59,351.64 in Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Rating) insider Sara Watts bought 29,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,351.64 ($41,504.64).

Trajan Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.

About Trajan Group

Trajan Group Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes analytical and life science products and devices in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company operates through two segments, Analytical Products and Life Science Solutions.

