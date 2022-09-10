Insider Selling: Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells 971 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$12,951.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$952,762.86.
Shares of TSE CHW traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.35. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,673. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$11.32 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a current ratio of 34.78 and a quick ratio of 32.85.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.23 million. Analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on CHW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
