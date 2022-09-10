Insider Selling: Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells 971 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$12,951.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$952,762.86.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CHW traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.35. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,673. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$11.32 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a current ratio of 34.78 and a quick ratio of 32.85.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.23 million. Analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.