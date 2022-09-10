Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,814 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Inspired Entertainment worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 537,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,606. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $301.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.54. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.83 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

