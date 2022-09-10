Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Lifted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 303,355 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises 1.5% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $213,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.91. 422,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,743. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.82 and its 200-day moving average is $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

