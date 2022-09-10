Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Intapp stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,441. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

