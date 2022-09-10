Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,441. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

