InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

InterDigital has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

InterDigital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $47.81 on Friday. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

