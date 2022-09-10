Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,854.40 ($58.66).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,314 ($76.29) to GBX 5,222 ($63.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.19) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Intertek Group

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £59,360 ($71,725.47). In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,765.83). Also, insider Graham Allan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,000 ($48.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,214.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,641.78. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,837 ($46.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The company has a market cap of £6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,185.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

