Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.09. 56,125,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,592,724. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

