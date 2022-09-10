IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

NYSE:IQV opened at $223.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.47.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 101.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

